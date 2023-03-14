Happy Pi Day: For 2nd Year, Yelp Says Best Pie in California is at This San Diego County Bakery

San Diego’s East County is known for its serene mountainscape, quaint produce-picking opportunities and, of course, for the legendary pies hand-crafted in this part of the region that has city-dwellers trek over in droves during the holidays.

One bakery in particular, however, was recognized as having the best pie in California due to its stellar ratings, according to Yelp. California Mountain Bakery was featured on Yelp’s “best pie in every state” as the representative for the Golden State for 2023. It's the second year in a row the bakery has held the honor.

The Santa Ysabel-based spot offers its delectable pie in a variety of flavors like apple in a traditional or crumb setting, cherry, boysenberry-apple and more. Those who have a hankering for some other kind of treat can indulge in the bakery’s other offerings, which include turnovers, cinnamon buns, deli sandwiches and more.

California Mountain Bakery describes itself as a “family-owned and operated retail and wholesale bakery using local apples and fruits when in season,” it says on its Facebook page. And according to Yelp reviewers, the sweet scent of the bakery’s pies are so inviting that the aroma nearly makes them float in the air to follow it like in classic cartoons.

Yelp configured its list by narrowing down eateries that have a large mention of pie in its reviews.

“We identified businesses in the bakery, dessert, and food categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘pie,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘pie,’” the company explained online.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to enjoy the bakery's pies for Pi Day, but make it Pi Weekend. California Mountain Bakery is open Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on the weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To take a look at Yelp’s full list of best pies around the country for 2023, click here.

Founded in 1988, and recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2009, Pi Day celebrates the mathematical sign pi and fosters an appreciation for math and science.