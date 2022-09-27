Hang on, Hang on, Hang on: Jimmy Buffet Snapdragon Show Being Rescheduled

Sadly, San Diego's Parrotheads are gonna have to put that blender away for a bit: "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett, who had been slated to play the first concert at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium, announced Tuesday that health issues had prompted him to (hopefully) reschedule the show.

The Life on the Flip Side: Redux Tour was on the calendar — with support from San Diego County's own Jason Mraz — at Snapdragon for Oct. 22. Unlike a pair of shows in Salt Lake City and Idaho, which were flat-out canceled, and a pair in Vegas, which have been rebooked for March of next year, San Diego fans at this time are only being told that the Mission Valley show will be rebooked sometime next year.

Jimmy Buffett @ Viejas

The 75-year-old Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band made the moves for health reasons.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year," stated a news release issued by the singer/songwriter's publicity team. "On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back onstage next year."

Buffett, of course, is familiar with San Diego County, visiting our version of a tropical paradise to play Humphrey’s shows, as well as a headlining gig at Kaaboo in Del Mar in 2016, in addition to a slew of other shows over the years. The singer/songwriter is well-loved by his hardcore fans for such hits as "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise," a late-'70s single that ended up giving birth to a restaurant chain of the same name. A spinoff with a local tie: "Escape to Margaritaville," a musical that got its start at the La Jolla Playhouse before heading to Broadway and a national tour.

At least for now, ticketholders to the San Diego show (unlike the Vegas dates) hoping for a refund will have to stand by: "Hang on to your tickets, as they will be honored at the rescheduled date (TBA). Ticketmaster will email you as soon as the status of your event changes or the new date is announced."