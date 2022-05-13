The Scene

Escondido

Grand Ol' Time: Classic Cars to Cruise Down Escondido in Weekly Event

The weekly event will run from 4 to 9 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 30

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Several classic cars cruise down Grand Avenue in Escondido on an unspecified date.

Drivers of hot rods and lovers of all things automobile can head to Escondido for weekly displays of classic and custom cars.

Cruisin’ Grand boasts family fun at this meet-up of impressive vehicles. It offers car fanatics the chance to see some sweet rides up close.

Held by the city of Escondido and SoCal Productions, Cruisin’ Grand gives opportunity to hot rods to cruise on down Grand Avenue, which will be open solely for that purpose. Spectators can enjoy tunes from DJs, rock out to live music and snack on kettle corn while they admire the stars of the show.

Those who have an appetite for a full meal can nosh on local dishes since several restaurants in the immediate area will stay open later for the event.

Spectators take in the sight of numerous classic cars in Escondido on an unspecified date.
Whether visitors want to gawk at the classic cars up close or indulge in street-side dining (perfect for those who want dinner with a view), the event offers fun at every corner. Kids can even participate in a hula hoop contest and a “name that tune” competition.

The weekly event will run from 4 to 9 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 30. For more information, click here.

