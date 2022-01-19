Get Me to the Church: Lost Abbey Opens Brewery in Historic San Diego House of Worship

A North County brewery whose name has religious overtones has faith in its new brewery outpost down near Petco Park.

The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, which has been "turning water into beer since 2006," as the San Marcos-based wags put it, has been using a "semi reverent set of images and beer names to depict the saints while the sinners come from a more conflicted and equally evocative place."



In 2018, Lost Abbey execs visited the Mexican Presbyterian Church down in the East Village, which, according to the brewery, was built in 1906 in the 200 block of 13th Street, and were converted. They had to have it.

The Church, as the Lost Abbey called it, opened at the tail end of 2021 and is now, as they say serving the faithful. Amen to that.