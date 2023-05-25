Free Family-Friendly Flicks Return to San Diego County Parks as Part of Summer Series

Grab your popcorn and your coziest blanket – San Diego County’s “Summer Movies in the Park” series is returning for some free, family-friendly fun.

Kicking off during Memorial Day weekend – better known as the unofficial start to the summer – the summertime classic is bringing family-friendly flicks to the big screen in several outdoor settings. Familiar favorites like “The Sandlot” and “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” are on the list of featured movies, as well as newer films such as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.”

These events will be held at various public parks across the county and will be held through late October. A total of 150 movies will be screened for the occasion, with all of them beginning at dusk, according to the county.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For some of the events, concessions will be sold and food trucks will be on site to offer delectable bites for moviegoers. Because not every event will have food available, families are encouraged to pack picnics to have snacks to pair with the flick of their choosing.

Those who want to see the full lineup and schedule of movies can click here for more information.