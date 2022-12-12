The Scene

Alpine

Flying Tigers and Snow, Oh My!

There are more than 65 animals of various species being cared for by the staff at Alpine's Lions, Tigers and Bears.

By Eric S. Page

Schoolchildren weren't the only ones in San Diego County to be excited about a snow day on Monday

The operators at the Lions, Tigers and Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine in San Diego's East County shot video Monday of Nola and Moka, a pair of rescued tigers, enjoying the white wet stuff.

LTB was founded more than 20 years ago, and now features quite the menagerie:

  • 3 lions
  • 7 tigers
  • 1 leopard
  • 4 bobcats
  • 4 servals
  • 6 black bears
  • 4 Himalayan black bears
  • 2 grizzly bears
  • 1 jaguar
In addition, the keepers tend to a host of other beasts, some species more pedestrian than others, including cows, horses, mini horses, a mini donkey, goats, a tortoise and even a macaw.

Nola, who, along with Moka, is 5 years old, came to LTB from — where else? — Crescent City, where the white tiger was formerly a "pet," while Moka was rescued from the floorboards of a car at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the keepers at LTB.

It's not the first time the tigers have seen snow, keepers said; with any luck, they may see more before winter's out.

Lions, Tigers and Bears is open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Alpine
