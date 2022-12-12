Flying Tigers and Snow, Oh My!

Schoolchildren weren't the only ones in San Diego County to be excited about a snow day on Monday

The operators at the Lions, Tigers and Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine in San Diego's East County shot video Monday of Nola and Moka, a pair of rescued tigers, enjoying the white wet stuff.

LTB was founded more than 20 years ago, and now features quite the menagerie:

3 lions

7 tigers

1 leopard

4 bobcats

4 servals

6 black bears

4 Himalayan black bears

2 grizzly bears

1 jaguar

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In addition, the keepers tend to a host of other beasts, some species more pedestrian than others, including cows, horses, mini horses, a mini donkey, goats, a tortoise and even a macaw.

Nola, who, along with Moka, is 5 years old, came to LTB from — where else? — Crescent City, where the white tiger was formerly a "pet," while Moka was rescued from the floorboards of a car at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the keepers at LTB.

It's not the first time the tigers have seen snow, keepers said; with any luck, they may see more before winter's out.

Lions, Tigers and Bears is open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays.