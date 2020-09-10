Fly Through New Comic-Con Museum Like a Superhero

San Diego's Comic-Con Museum, slated for opening next summer in Balboa Park in the former Hall of Champions, released an animated "fly-through" video to give fans a hint of animated things to come.

"The museum ... is designed to activate the participatory spirit of the Comic-Con experience all year round," Con officials announced in a news release issued Thursday morning.

Museum-goers can expect 25,000 square feet dedicated to rotating exhibits; a 6,000-square-foot education center; a 4K video theater and presentation space; a gift shop packed with comics, graphic novels, branded souvenirs and more; learning-focused labs; and classes and seminars.

Museum officials are hoping for an economic impact in San Diego of $140 million from the new museum, according to its long -range comprehensive plan, which also stated that they look forward to an anticipated 135,000 annual attendees, with 1,000 exhibitors annually, and twice that many panels and programs on tap.

Also on Thursday, the museum announced the 19 persons picked for its steering committee, chaired by Patti Roscoe, which will be made up of local civic leaders as well as members of the pop-culture community. Notable names include "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry's son Rod and Joe Terzi, the former president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority, whose favorite superhero is Superman, museum officials report.

"The Comic-Con Museum brings an exciting and innovative new attraction to Balboa Park and San Diego for residents and visitors alike," said Roscoe, whose favorite comic character is Wonder Woman, said in the news release. "Cultural tourism is on the rise, and we want to contribute to the city’s standing as a leader in popular culture, the creative arts and Balboa Park’s overall resurgence."

Charter memberships are available in five tiers, from just $10 all the way up to $1,200 and above -- the museum is halfway to it's $34 million funding goal, authorities said on Thursday.