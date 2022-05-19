Escondido Street Festival Returns With New Features, Timeless Attractions

Hundreds of vendors offering food from different cultures and a variety of retail goods from different mediums will gather on Sunday for the return of the Escondido Street Festival.

Presented by the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the beloved spring festival is back from its three-year hiatus and boasts new features that focus heavily on art.

As part of the additions, live music and entertainment will be available on three stages. Bands that perform blues rock, indie, psychedelic and more will be performing while Irish dancers, Hawaiian dancers, mariachi and other cultural acts will entertain visitors.

Participants can stroll through historic Grand Avenue from Escondido Boulevard and Juniper Street to take in the festivities and browse through various vendors.

Once they work up an appetite, visitors can indulge in international dishes that range from African to Chinese, to Thai food and more. Anyone who has a sweet tooth can nosh on the various treats and baked goods for sale this weekend. And, vegans and vegetarians shouldn’t worry about being left out since dishes catered to them will be available, according to the event’s website.

Adults ages 21 and over can sip on some spirits and local brews at the beer and wine garden while art aficionados can head to the Art in the Garden art show to take in stunning creations.

The Escondido Street Festival is a free event that will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.