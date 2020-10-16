Eater San Diego: Chic, All-Day Waverly Restaurant Opens in Cardiff

A new eatery in the North County from one of San Diego’s heavy-hitting hospitality groups. Booze-infused ice cream. A replacement for a longtime restaurant at Seaport Village. A Baja-inspired kitchen and tap room in Chula Vista. Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Kettner Exchange Team Unveils First North County Restaurant

SDCM, the restaurant group behind the Little Italy hotspot, Kettner Exchange, and The Grass Skirt in Pacific Beach has landed Waverly Restaurant and Lounge in Cardiff. The charming coastal eatery – which replaces Rimel’s – has indoor and outdoor seating and offers an all-day menu by award-winning chef Brian Redizkowski, and a cocktail program from notable local bartenders.

Gaslamp Bar Builds Boozy Ice Cream Company

Mid-pandemic, Métl Bar & Restaurant on Fifth Avenue in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter began infusing alcohol into housemade ice cream. Now, that sweet boozy brainchild has expanded into a full-fledged creamery offering 32 flavors that has helped to boost the bar's business. Dubbed Métl Cocktail Creamery, it features pints to-go as well as push pops, ice cream sandwiches, and custom ice cream cakes.

Malibu's Pierside Restaurant to Replace Harbor House at Seaport Village

Malibu Farm, which began as a pop-up café at Malibu Pier but now counts locations in Miami, New York, Tokyo, and Cabo San Lucas, is heading to Seaport Village where it is replacing the longtime Harbor House restaurant. The new waterfront eatery, which specializes in California farm-to-table cuisine, is scheduled to open by Summer 2022.

How Three Highly-Anticipated Bars Are Handling the Pandemic

The bar industry has been severely affected by pandemic restrictions, so how does that impact future projects? Three exciting new bars — Kingfisher in Golden Hill, Mabel's Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla's Ciao Ciao Piadena — share how their plans have changed and give updates on their openings.

Baja Kitchen and Tap Room Arrives in Chula Vista

The long-awaited El Cruce+241 grand opens on Third Avenue in Chula Vista this week. The restaurant takes inspiration from Baja, sourcing regional seafood for dishes like ceviche and fish tacos, with a menu by acclaimed Ensenada chef Sano Hussong, of Sano's Steakhouse. The two-level eatery holds a 30-tap beer bar that will feature Baja craft breweries and the wine list is dominated by labels from the Valle de Guadalupe.

