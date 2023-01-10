Drive-Thru Shake Shack Restaurant Opening in Mira Mesa

New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is expanding its location to add a drive-thru restaurant in San Diego.

The upscale fast food chain, which got its start as hot dog cart outside Madison Square Park, confirmed to NBC 7 that its latest location will be in Mira Mesa. This will mark restaurant No. 6 in San Diego County, with other locations in Little Italy, Mission Valley, La Jolla, Del Mar and Carlsbad.

Details on the upcoming eatery are forthcoming, with Shake Shack Brand Communications Manager Katie Scott confirming only the location. In the company’s true fashion, however, customers can expect crinkle fries, frozen custard and its variety of burgers on the menu in a posh restaurant setting.

The company has not announced when construction will begin or when it is slated to open.

For the exact locations of San Diego County-based Shake Shack restaurants, click here.