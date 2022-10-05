Do You Like Scary Movies? Rooftop Cinema Club Showing Halloween-Themed Flicks This Month

Pumpkin-flavored products are back in stores, haunted happenings are being offered for thrills around the county and there’s finally a chill in the air (at least per San Diego standards), meaning fall is in full swing in America’s Finest City.

As part of the spookiest time of the year, it’s only tradition to spook yourself with a good movie. To help San Diego get into the spirit, the Rooftop Cinema Club is screening several Halloween-themed flicks through the end of October.

Cult classics and newer movies will be screened atop the 4th-floor terrace of the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego. This month’s lineup includes “The Shining,” “The Craft,” and “Nope” among an array of other horror flicks.

If you don’t have an answer to the age-old question of “Do you like scary movies?” you can rejoice to know less frightening films will be presented. Family-friendly flicks including “Hocus Pocus,” “Coraline” and “Hotel Transylvania” will also be featured.

To further add to the fun and to welcome furry family members who aren’t often invited to outings, the Rooftop Cinema Club will be hosting dog-friendly screenings as part of its “Wooftop” features. These tail-wagging screenings will be held on Oct. 16 and 29 and will include a costume contest for the pups.

Attendants can choose to sit on lounge seats or share a loveseat with that special someone to help cover their eyes during particularly scary parts. Tickets for adults range from $17.50 to $25.50 while kids tickets go from $11.75 to $14.75.

To see a full list of the screenings and movie start times, click here.