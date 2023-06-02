Dig In to These Foodie Fests in San Diego County This Summer

Those who are ready to dig into summer's sweet rays of sunshine and vacation can also explore San Diego's foodie scene during the warmer months with the various festivals scheduled for the season.

From sweet to savory, chocolatey to cheesy, and even traditional to trendy, dozens of food stalls will open as booths at food festivals scheduled this summer. Take a look below to see which event catches your eye and the attention of your taste buds.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

626 Night Market Mini

When: Every other weekend through June 25

Where: Downtown San Diego, 1350 3rd Ave.

The mass 626 Night Market that dominates the summers in Arcadia has brought a scaled-down version to San Diego, where foodies can indulge in an array of flavors from different vendors.

Nestled near Cortez Hill, this event features a rotating line of food stalls in addition to craft vendors. And those who want to quench their thirst can head straight to the bar, where full service is offered.

This festival is free but VIP tickets are available for $20 and offer expedited admission in addition to a drink voucher at the Bar Station (for those who are 21+, alcohol can be redeemed with the voucher).

For more information and for tickets to the 626 Night Market Mini, click here.

Lao Food Festival

When: June 17-18

Where: Mira Mesa Community Park

In celebration of Laos’ culture and cuisine, a two-day food festival will be held for the public. Boasting live demos, a cooking competition and live music, the event is inviting foodies and all to get a taste of the country’s customs.

Presented by the Lao Americans Organizations of San Diego (LAOSD), the festival will feature food stalls serving traditional dishes that will satisfy all taste buds, whether you’re craving sweets or something savory.

Tickets for the Lao Food Festival are $5, and $3 for children ages 5 to 12. For more information, click here.

Taste of Little Italy

When: June 20-21

Where: Little Italy

Take a stroll through Little Italy and indulge in small bites from several restaurants while the light mist from the San Diego Bay offers relief from the summer sun.

Taste of Little Italy returns for two evenings in a self-guided tour that features samplings from 20 restaurants, bars, dessert shops and breweries. From zesty ceviche to refreshing gelato and, of course, an array of pasta samplings, this event proudly displays the various dishes that can be found in this foodie-favorite of a neighborhood.

Tickets for either day costs $55 and can be purchased online. To buy a ticket or to preview the samples that will be available at the event, click here.

FoodieLand Night Market

When: July 21-23, Sept. 22-24

Where: Snapdragon Stadium in July, Del Mar Fairgrounds in September

This massive festival is a foodie’s dream, boasting more than 190+ vendors and dishes from different cultures. From rich musubis to rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches, FoodieLand has food stalls that can appease even the pickiest of eaters with its wide variety of dishes sold.

While noshing on their favorite treats, visitors can browse through merchant booths and see goods that range from cute pet accessories, anime plushies, unique clothing and more.

Tickets for the event range from $4 to $6, depending on the time slot customers decide on. Children under the age of 5 are free to enter.

Click here for details on FoodieLand.

Taste of Gaslamp

When: Sept. 2

Where: Gaslamp Quarter

Celebrating its 27th year in San Diego, the Taste of Gaslamp showcases the best of what the neighborhood has to offer with this culinary adventure.

With this self-guided tour, foodies can stroll through the downtown neighborhood and take samplings from more than 20 participating restaurants across 16 square city blocks. Once registering the day of the event, attendants will be given a passport and map that detail which eateries are participating and what foods they’ll get to sample in the event.

Tickets costs $45 online and $55 the day of the event. To learn more about the event, click here.