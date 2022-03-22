The Scene

San Diego Restaurant Week

Dig In: San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Diverse Menu

From April 3 to April 10, participants can indulge in an array of dishes from prix-fixe menus all around the county

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A promotional image for San Diego Restaurant Week 2022.
Foodie fanatics, cocktail connoisseurs and restaurant reviewers, rejoice! San Diego Restaurant Week (SDRW) is returning for eight days of deals at local eateries.

From April 3 to April 10, participants can indulge in an array of dishes from prix-fixe menus all around the county. Whether you’re craving seafood in Oceanside or steak in downtown, food-lovers can dig in to the dozens of restaurants participating in the event.

Vegans and meat-eaters alike have several options to choose from with diverse restaurants taking part. Presented by the California Restaurant Association, this year’s Restaurant Week features more than 1—eateries offering two-course lunches from $10 to $25 and three-course dinners from $20 to $60.

No special tickets are required for patrons to participate in SDRW, although restaurants that would like to take part can find that information here.

To see a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

