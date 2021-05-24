Desmond Proposes 50% Discount Program to Encourage Dining Out

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond is proposing a program to help restaurants struggling to come back from a year-plus loss of business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Desmond's Dine-in and Help Out program would give customers 50% off their meals, up to $10 a person, if they dine out at a local restaurant on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays. The restaurants can then submit their receipts to the county for reimbursement for the remaining price of the meal, according to the county supervisor.

"This program is a win-win program," Desmond said in a Facebook post. "It’s a win for the customers, many of whom have lost their jobs, who have had trouble paying their rent, who would benefit greatly by getting discounted meals. And it’s a win for the restaurants, who have suffered greatly over the last year."

Desmond's proposal calls for $50 million of the $300 million federal assistance allocated to San Diego County to be used for the Dine-in and Help Out program.

The goal is to encourage dining out without putting the full burden on customers to support struggling restaurants. Desmond said the idea was modeled after a similar program created in the United Kingdom.