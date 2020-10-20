Designation Embraces Convoy District as Pan-Asian Cultural, Business Center

Many know the area in Kearny Mesa along Convoy Street as the Convoy District.

In the 1990s, the city saw the rise of Pan-Asian businesses and cultural influences along the street. Now, San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate would like to have the area officially recognized as the Convoy Pan Asian Cultural and Business Innovation District.

Cate said at a news conference on Tuesday that he believes the proposed renaming would benefit the area.

"This designation will allow the Convoy District to further brand itself as a cultural and business district, which will help support the efforts on the part of many organizations and businesses to transform the Convoy area into a vibrant cultural center, dining destination and innovative economic hub," Cate said.

The area on Convoy Street would be framed to the west by Interstate 805, to the north by state Route 52, to the east by state Route 163, and to the south where Convoy Street becomes Linda Vista Road.

The designation will also allow the community to work with Caltrans and possibly get freeway signs that direct drivers to the area.

The proposal will be considered by the San Diego City Council later this month.