Deck the Halls at Belmont Park's Seaside Holiday Festivities

You can hear those sleigh bells jingling and truly get into the holiday spirit right next to the sea with Belmont Park’s seasonal festivities.

Now through Jan. 2, the beachside amusement park will be a winter wonderland with a California twist. Palm trees at the park are decorated like giant candy canes with white and red lights, photo ops are available with fun displays such as giant starfish with Santa hats and statues of sand-like snowmen greet visitors at one of the entrances.

To add to the fun, a Christmas tree farm will be on the lot and holiday-themed movie nights will be on the calendar. As families and friends explore the amusement park, they may run into yuletide characters like the Grinch and even Santa, himself.

“We have a lot of lights out here, we have carolers that come out, live acoustic music on the weekends, we have Buddy the Elf who comes out and does balloon animals and we have face painting and a lot of fun treats around the park,” Belmont Park spokesperson Maddison Sinclair said of the festivities.

And what’s an amusement park experience without the food? Belmont Park is serving seasonal snacks to appease those with the sweetest of tooths. For a limited time, visitors can indulge in vanilla eggnog Dole Whips, holiday funnel cakes, seasonal cookies and more.

