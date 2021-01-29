The Scene

COVID Kills Coachella for 2nd Straight Year

Indio, California, festivals were originally scheduled for April

By Eric S. Page

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music have been canceled for the second straight year.

"Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021," Riverside County officials said on Friday. "We look forward to when the events may return."

"This order recognized that both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival and the Stagecoach Country Music festival are concerts and gatherings of an international scope, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries, including several disproportionately afflicted by the worldwide COVID-19 [pandemic]," reads the public health order sent out by Kaiser's office on Friday.

Both festivals were scheduled to take place in Coachella Valley during weekends in April.

Last year, the promoter for both festivals, Goldenvoice, originally rescheduled the festivals for the fall of 2020. It's not yet known if a similar effort will be undertaken.

it's also not yet clear if 2020 passholders would be able to hold onto their tickets for any upcoming rescheduled festivals, which was the case last year.

