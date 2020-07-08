SDCC Drops Day 1 ‘Comic-Con @ Home' Virtual Schedule

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is going to be different, there's no doubt about it. There will be no packed-to-the-max Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center or costumed enthusiasts roaming the streets of downtown San Diego this summer.

But there will be panels -- virtual panels, of course.

On Wednesday, Comic-Con International (CCI) released its first slate of virtual panels for their "Comic-Con @ Home" event. In traditional SDCC fashion, the lineup dropped exactly two weeks before they would be viewable to the public on CCI's YouTube page.

Over the next four days, the schedules will drop for SDCC's Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday's lineup of virtual events.

Fans will be able to read descriptions of the panels and use the online scheduling tool MySCHED to save their favorites. Then, during what would have been SDCC 2020's actual run from July 22 to July 26, fans will be able to tune into the virtual panels on YouTube.

In all, CCI promises more than 350 separate panels over the five-day event. Click here for more information.

Here's some of the highlights from this year's lineup:

Wednesday, July 22

Teaching With Comics

3 p.m., Watch Here

These educators use comics to teach their students. They reveal their practices and theories behind this method.

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

5 p.m., Watch Here

Panelists will trace conspiracy theories and propaganda used throughout comics, shows and movies.

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

5 p.m., Watch Here

The artists and novelists behind several graphic novels for kids discuss the new age of storytelling.

Check back here each day from July 8 - 12 for some of the highlights from each schedule drop.

When the coronavirus pandemic canceled large gatherings in mid-March, comic book fans wondered what would happen to their beloved San Diego Comic-Con.

Two months later, the dreaded reality came to light as organizers canceled the 2020 event that was expected to draw hundreds of thousands to San Diego, as it does every year. It was the first time in 50 years the event had been canceled.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for San Diego Comic-Con. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

But Comic-Con International, the non-profit organization behind one of the biggest pop culture conventions in the world, announced they would be taking the show online.

Artists, who would normally have their graphic novels, artwork and collectible items seen by thousands on the exhibit hall floor of the San Diego Convention Center, were able to showcase their work in a virtual “Artists’ Alley."

Comic-Con also plans to release a 2020 Souvenir Book as a downloadable PDF. For fans of Comic-Con, the annual program – filled with artwork, short articles, and panel schedules – is often a keepsake or even a place to collect autographs from comic book artists and celebrities. The Comic-Con website said the PDF will be released around the date the convention was supposed to start.

San Diego Comic-Con organizers expect the event to return in its full, heroic fashion at the San Diego Convention Center from July 22 to July 25, 2021.