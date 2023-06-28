San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Ticket prices, who's going and who's not

San Diego Comic-Con has long been the most star-studded annual convention in the country.

But this year, maybe not so much.

Several major Hollywood studios reportedly are set to downsize their normally robust presence at SDCC amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and looming Screen Actors Guild strike that could go into effect if a deal is not reached by the June 30 deadline.

That could leave the normally well-populated panels at SDCC's Hall H without headliner studio projects and the stars who promote them.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“With regard to the strike and its possible effects on Comic-Con, we tend to refrain from speculation or forecasting," Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer told Variety. "I will say, our hope is for a speedy resolution that will prove beneficial to all parties and allow everyone to continue the work they love. Until then, we continue to diligently work on our summer event in the hopes of making it as fun, educational, and celebratory as in years past.”

Even if the event is lacking its usual A-list attendees and blockbuster projects, there still will be plenty of comics and cosplay and a jam-packed program schedule.

Here's what we know so far about San Diego Comic-Con.

What days are San Diego Comic-Con 2023?

San Diego Comic-Con will be held Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center. Exhibit floor hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT from Thursday to Saturday and 9:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Sunday. There is also a preview night on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

How much does San Diego Comic-Con cost?

Badges for 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, which are required for entry, are sold out. First-time attendees were required to create a Comic Con Member ID in order to complete an open registration in November to get an opportunity to purchase badges. Returning attendees registration took place in October.

The cost of an adult badge was $75 per day from Thursday to Saturday and $50 for Sunday. Badges for juniors (ages 13 to 17), seniors (ages 60 and older) and active-duty military was $37 per day from Thursday to Saturday and $25 for Sunday. Children under the age of 12 can enter for free.

Who is going to Comic-Con 2023?

Welcome to Jurassic Park.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the 30th anniversary of the 1993 movie "Jurassic Park" will be celebrated at San Diego Comic-Con, courtesy of Universal Products & Experiences and Amblin Entertainment. The two-day event will offer a free-timed-entry event where fans can recreate scenes from the movie -- one of which includes Tyrannosaurus rex and a toilet seat.

As for panels, here's a hint: "We're lean. We're green. And we're mean!"

Paramount Pictures is expected to hold a panel for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," per Variety. The animated feature is set to be released in August.

Who is not going to Comic-Con 2023?

Disney is not planning to have panels at San Diego Comic-Con, per Variety, potentially leaving Marvel and Star Wars with a smaller promotional presence for upcoming releases. The studio has anticipated releases set for 2023 including "The Marvels," "Haunted Mansion" and the series "Ahsoka."

HBO, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures and Netflix also are not attending.

Warner Bros., Amazon, Apple and NBC have not yet announced definitive plans for San Diego Comic-Con.

Can I get a refund for San Diego Comic-Con?

The deadline to request a refund for the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con was May 12.