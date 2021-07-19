Comic Lovers Assemble! San Diego Residents Build a Comic-Con Shrine

San Diego Comic-Con may be at home this year, but that isn't stopping local comic fans from showing off their passion in public.

Decked out in their super attire, heroes and heroines are getting together for a second year to show their love and respect for SDCC in the form of a shrine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The popular arts convention is online this year due to COVID-19 precautions. Comic Con@Home will host virtual panels featuring everything from niche comic groups to the power of graphic novels in youth literacy.

The "San Diego Causeplayer Community Shrine" pays homage to the iconic event as well as comics past and present. It is stationed in front of TinFish restaurant in the heart of the Gaslamp -- a location typically bustling with superheroes and villains this time of year.

Chris Morrow

Event organizers said the purpose of the shrine is to let everyone know SDCC has not been forgotten and will resume in-person this fall in a supplemental event called Comic-Con Special Edition.

Residents and tourists are invited to add their own flowers, notes and artwork to the shrine. Volunteers will clean up the area at the end of the display period and send the notes and drawings to Comic-Con headquarters.

The community shrine will be up Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SDCC lovers can also use their powers for good at the onsite blood drive. Organizers said their goal is to have 600 people donate blood.

A full schedule of events can be found on the SDCC shrine website.