CityFest Celebration Returns to San Diego This Summer

After a pandemic-prompted hiatus in 2020, Hillcrest's weekend-long art and music bash, CityFest, will be back in August, officials announced this week.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Organizers of the Aug. 8 event are now signing up sponsors for the 39th CityFest event, expecting more than 150,000 visitors to street-fair it by day and dance all night (ok, till 11 p.m.) to DJs in the six-block party space when they're not checking out live music on the main stage -- performers will head inside to the Merrow after that.

Courtesy Amanda Diamond

"Known to locals as 'Pride-Light,' Hillcrest CityFest is a celebration of our landmark Hillcrest sign, our residents and our businesses-- who have been champions for equality, diversity, and inclusion in San Diego and beyond," organizers said on the CityFest website.

Festival-goers can check out more than 250 artisans and crafters showcasing their work, along with booksellers and chefs cooking it up at the international food court. Other highlights this year include a kid zone and a petting "zoo" called Unleased by Petco.

Yes, grownups get some too -- there's a 21+ cocktail bar and beer "garden" planned somewhere along Hillcrest's asphalt-lined avenues.