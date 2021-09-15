City Ballet of San Diego Leaps Into Its 2021-22 Performance Season

The ballet is back: The City Ballet of San Diego has released its performance schedule for the 2021-22 season, which includes several in-person productions.

The company is offering these shows this season:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Classics in Concert," this fall

"On the Move," also this fall

The holiday classic, "The Nutcracker," this December

"Rhapsody in Blue," in March 2022

A full-length production of "Don Quixote," in the spring of 2022

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the ballet live and in-person as performers make their way back to the stage -- something that just wasn't happening during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spreckels Theatre, the City Ballet of San Diego's home theater, is undergoing renovations this year, but as they say, the show must go on!

Instead of performing at the home base, the company will put on its productions at different theaters across San Diego County. Here's what that looks like:

Classics in Concert

The opening production of City Ballet’s 29th Anniversary Season is a true ballet lovers’ program, and will feature three ballets by Elizabeth Wistrich that include the classic tutu ballet of "Paquita" after Marius Petipa, the enchanting "Elegies," and her fast-paced "Gottschalk Festival."

What to Know Performance Dates & Times: Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.; Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.; Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. Venue: Joan B. Kroc Theatre (6611 University Ave.)

Joan B. Kroc Theatre (6611 University Ave.) Ticket Prices: $32; $59; $73; $86; $99; You can buy tickets here.

On the Move

The City Ballet, under the direction of Steven Wistrich, will reprise two world premieres by Resident Choreographer Geoff Gonzalez: "Unbroken" and "Within The Hourglass Desert."

His ballets are inspired through the cultivation of re-imagined, contemporary movement based on the classical art form. Gonzalez said he aims to shed new light while continuing to uphold ballet’s beautiful traditions.

What to Know Performance Dates & Times: Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.

Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. Venue: Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla (7600 Fay Ave.)

Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla (7600 Fay Ave.) Ticket Prices: $39 to $59; You'll be able to buy tickets here closer to the performance date.

The Nutcracker

A holiday classic, "The Nutcracker" invites the audience to experience the joy and magic of the holiday season.

It tells the classic Victorian-era story of the adventures of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Herr Drosselmeyer, and the Sugar Plum Fairy through a magical theatrical experience to Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s famous score. Young and old alike will see Elizabeth Wistrich’s choreography, exquisite costumes, and grand sets.

What to Know Performance Dates & Times: Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Venue: California Center for the Arts in Escondido

California Center for the Arts in Escondido Ticket Prices: Tickets go on sale on Oct. 3; pricing updates will be available here.

Rhapsody In Blue

Resident Choreographer Geoffrey Gonzalez created his take on Rhapsody in Blue for the company’s virtual season last year.

This year, patrons will be able to have the full experience of seeing it performed live on stage.

What to Know Performance Dates & Times: March 25, 2022, and March 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. on both dates

March 25, 2022, and March 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. on both dates Venue: Balboa Theatre (868 4th Ave. in downtown San Diego)

Balboa Theatre (868 4th Ave. in downtown San Diego) Ticket Prices: Tickets go on sale Oct. 3; pricing info will be available here.

Don Quixote

City Ballet of San Diego will close this exciting season with this full-length ballet of "Don Quixote" – a lavish production based on Miguel de Cervantes epic novel.

What to Know Performance Dates & Times: May 7, 2022, at 8 p.m.; May 8, 2022, at 2 p.m.

May 7, 2022, at 8 p.m.; May 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. Venue: California Center for the Arts in Escondido

California Center for the Arts in Escondido Ticket Prices: Tickets go on sale on Oct. 3; pricing info will be available here.

For more information on the performances or to purchase tickets, you can visit the City Ballet's website here.