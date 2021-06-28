City Ballet of San Diego is ‘On the Move' to In-Person Performances

The City Ballet of San Diego is set to make its grand return to live, in-person performances on July 23.

The 29th Anniversary Season is offering two world premieres. The "On the Move" program will include "Unbroken," a testament to the resiliency of humankind, and "Within The Hourglass Desert," a piece highlighting the finite beauty of time.

"This program is a catalyst, to inspire us all to keep moving forward and to help restart the heart of the arts community in San Diego," Resident Choreographer Geoff Gonzalez said.

Performances will be held July 23-24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the Horton Grand Theatre.

The season premiere event includes a free open-air reception with the dance artists following the performance, hosted at the historic Horton Grand Hotel located next door to The Horton Grand Theatre.

Tickets are $29 for Orchestra seating and $49 for Director's Circle. They are available to purchase at www.cityballet.org.