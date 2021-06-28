The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
city ballet of san diego

City Ballet of San Diego is ‘On the Move' to In-Person Performances

After a season like no other, the City Ballet of San Diego is opening their doors to audiences once again.

By Katie Lane

Ballet is back in San Diego
Getty Images

The City Ballet of San Diego is set to make its grand return to live, in-person performances on July 23.

The 29th Anniversary Season is offering two world premieres. The "On the Move" program will include "Unbroken," a testament to the resiliency of humankind, and "Within The Hourglass Desert," a piece highlighting the finite beauty of time.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This program is a catalyst, to inspire us all to keep moving forward and to help restart the heart of the arts community in San Diego," Resident Choreographer Geoff Gonzalez said.

Local

rolando 12 mins ago

Teen Survives Drive-By Shooting in Rolando, SDPD Investigating

Wildfires 31 mins ago

Cal Fire Offsets Loss of Inmate Help by Hiring Up As California Braces For Long Wildfire Season

Performances will be held July 23-24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the Horton Grand Theatre.

The season premiere event includes a free open-air reception with the dance artists following the performance, hosted at the historic Horton Grand Hotel located next door to The Horton Grand Theatre.

Tickets are $29 for Orchestra seating and $49 for Director's Circle. They are available to purchase at www.cityballet.org.

This article tagged under:

city ballet of san diegoballetLive Performances
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us