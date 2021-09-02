Cannon Art Gallery Hosts Frida Kahlo's Garden Exhibit

The William D. Cannon Art Gallery is inviting visitors to explore the life, home and natural surroundings of Frida Kahlo, a prominent Mexican artist of the twentieth century.

Now until Oct. 20, art lovers of all ages can experience an interactive tour led by art educators from the city’s cultural arts office.

The Cannon Art Gallery was selected as one of three California venues to host the traveling exhibition.

The garden at Casa Azul (or Blue House), Kahlo’s lifelong home in Coyoacán, Mexico City, was a creative refuge and a source of inspiration for the artist and her husband, Diego Rivera.

The garden, which was filled with native plants, housed Kahlo and Rivera’s collection of pre-Hispanic artifacts and folk art displayed on a four-tiered pyramid inspired by the Mesoamerican city of Teotihuacan.

The exhibition offers insights into the ways in which the garden at Casa Azul, the diversity of plant life in Mexico, and the rich cultural history of the country nourished the creativity of one of the world’s great artists.

Available tour dates include:

Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. and noon

Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.

Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.

Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.

All tours are free and each can accommodate up to 10 people.

Tours in Spanish are also available by request.

For more information or to book a tour, you can visit the Cannon Art Gallery's website here.