Canelo Álvarez, Best Boxer in The World, Bringing Title-Worthy Tacos to Chula Vista

Canelo Álvarez, the best boxer in the world and Sports Illustrated's 2021 Fighter of the Year, will soon be vying for the "Best Tacos in San Diego County" title.

Álvarez is bringing his El Pastor Del Rica taqueria across the border and into Chula Vista, his brother and restaurant partner Ricardo Álvarez confirmed to Telemundo 20.

Chula Vista was an obvious expansion option for the Álvarez brothers because of its proximity to the Southern Border, and also because Canelo Alvarez splits his time between Guadalajara, Mexico, and San Diego.

El Pastor Del Rica will open at 645 Broadway in Chula Vista in April or May, according to the brothers. The old auto parts store located at the address is being remodeled into what will be an authentic Mexican taqueria that features the "true Mexican taco," Ricardo Álvarez said.

Tacos al pastor will be the main event, but tongue, tripe, chorizo, suadero, campechano and quesadillas will also be featured on the card. The menu will also boast a refreshing lineup of agua frescas.

Stay tuned, and stay hungry, for its debut.