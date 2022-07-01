Broadway-Based Improv Show Makes Stop in San Diego During Tour

A dynamic fusion of quick-thinking comedy and music has come to San Diego in the form of a show available to see at The Old Globe Theatre for another week.

“Freestyle Love Supreme” is an improv show that combines hip-hop, rap, beat boxing, comedy and improv. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, it’s been on Broadway and “The Tonight Show” and now, it’s in San Diego as part of its tour.

True to its namesake, no two shows are the same with “Freestyle Love Supreme” since each one is made completely on the spot.

“Every single show that we do is different because every single show is entirely made up on the spot,” said Morgan Reilly, one of the performers. “All of our games are prompted by audience suggestions, so whatever words or stories they tell us, we bring them to life instantaneously.”

The cast makes the free flow of improv seem easy and smooth, though it’s a challenge to be quick-witted and reactive on the spot. However, the performers assure that anyone can try their hands at it.

“The first thing to know about freestyling is, it’s really play. It’s something we all do naturally,” performer Mark Martine described it as. “Like when we were kids, you don’t have to think about – how do you play, you just know how to play. And the crowds here have been absolutely incredible – such high energy, such willingness to play. So it’s very, very exciting to be here in San Diego.”

“Freestyle Love Supreme” will run at the Old Globe Theatre through July 10. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for a show can click here for more information.