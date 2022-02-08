Breakfast With a Side of Nostalgia: Studio Diner Reopens After 2-Year Closure

Popular restaurant Studio Diner is serving up hot dishes and nostalgia once more since it reopened this week for the first time in two years.

The Kearny Mesa eatery buzzed with customers Monday for its reopening as dedicated fans made sure to be there for its return.

"We've been waiting for two years for this to come and that's why we came,” said Donelle Griffin, who was waiting for her meal alongside her husband, Don.

The pair told NBC 7 that prior to the restaurant’s closure, they would go on drives every Sunday then stop by Studio Diner for breakfast. They were so known to the staff that they used to have a regular waiter and coffee already waiting for them.

"The atmosphere, the service. It gives us something to do on Sunday mornings,” Don Griffin said.

Local schoolteacher Crandallyn Graham and Joseph McLachlan were also there Monday to welcome the restaurant back with open arms.



“I want to make sure if they open, they stay open and the only way they stay open is if they have customers, so we want to contribute to that,” McLachlan said.

Studio Diner is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day and is located at 4701 Ruffin Rd, San Diego, CA 92123.