Bottoms Up: Calif.'s Best Brew Is in North County, According to Yelp

San Diegans looking to grab a pint can say “cheers” knowing the state’s best brew is in right in our backyards, according to a newly released list made by Yelp.

Vista-based brewery Pure Project ranked as the best brew in California in a list of Yelp’s “Where to find the best brews in every state.” To create the list, the website “identified businesses in the breweries category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.”

Pure Project’s Vista location offers a lofty space to sip your brews, outdoor seating in a patio adorned with string lights and quick access to bottled and canned drinks to get beer to go. Furry friends are allowed at the brewery so long as they are leashed.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Those who are closer to the coast can check out Pure Project’s Carlsbad location and residents who aren’t in North County can visit the brewery’s locations in North Park, Miramar or Bankers Hill.

For more information, click here.