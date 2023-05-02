The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
Vista

Bottoms Up: Calif.'s Best Brew Is in North County, According to Yelp

Those who aren't near North County can rejoice knowing the top brewery has other locations in San Diego

By Karla Rendon

beer generic
Getty Images

San Diegans looking to grab a pint can say “cheers” knowing the state’s best brew is in right in our backyards, according to a newly released list made by Yelp.

Vista-based brewery Pure Project ranked as the best brew in California in a list of Yelp’s “Where to find the best brews in every state.” To create the list, the website “identified businesses in the breweries category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.”

The Scene

Animals and Wildlife Apr 28

Rehabilitated Orphaned Bear Cubs Released Into the Wild: San Diego Humane Society

Restaurants Apr 21

Four San Diego Restaurants Land on Yelp's Top 100 for 2023 — We Tried One of Them

Pure Project’s Vista location offers a lofty space to sip your brews, outdoor seating in a patio adorned with string lights and quick access to bottled and canned drinks to get beer to go. Furry friends are allowed at the brewery so long as they are leashed.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Those who are closer to the coast can check out Pure Project’s Carlsbad location and residents who aren’t in North County can visit the brewery’s locations in North Park, Miramar or Bankers Hill.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

VistaSan Diego CountyNorth Countybeer
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us