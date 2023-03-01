The Scene

Bob Saget

Bob Saget's Los Angeles Home Hits the Market for $7.765 Million

Saget’s house was originally listed for $7.7M last June but dropped down to $6.9M three months later.

By Anthony Bautista

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions/Getty Images

Bob Saget’s former estate in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood sold off-market for $5.4 million, according to TMZ.

It's a warm, welcoming house, fitting for a comedian and actor who by many accounts from friends and family was also warm, welcoming and kind.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions
The "Full House" star lived at the estate for nearly 20 years and shared it with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, before his death last January.

The six-bedroom, 6,608-square-foot home rests on roughly 0.3-acre grounds, and comes with an included guest house. Built-in 1964, mid-century flair shines through in details like clean, straight lines and natural wood trim.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

"A private, gated, architectural warm modern home by renowned Douglas Busch Design features a grand motor court, three car garage, pool, spa, barbecue entertainment area and smart home controls," Compass realty's Vanessa Villatoro said in a description of the home provided to NBC4.

Scroll to see more photos of the house, including the two-story living room, the huge spa-style bathtub, and the beautifully manicured gardens and swimming pool:

1.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

2.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

3.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

4.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

5.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

6.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

7.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

8.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

9.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

