Blink-182 Announces New Album and World Tour, With Tom DeLonge Back

San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 announced on Tuesday their return to the music scene with a new album and world tour that will begin in Tijuana.

In true Blink-182 fashion, their announcement video was chock-full of innuendos to notify the public that they are coming back, with Tom DeLonge returning to the trio. The announcement comes roughly about a year after bassist and co-vocalist Mark Hoppus’ successful battle against cancer.

“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday,” the band wrote on their Twitter.

Blink’s world tour will kick off in Tijuana on March 11, 2023 and they’ll return to their home turf by performing at Pechanga Arena on June 20, 2023. Their tour will end on Feb. 26, 2024 in New Zealand.

Tickets will be available for sale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 17. For more information on snagging yourself tickets to “The Rock Show,” click here.