Birch Aquarium's new patio boasts happy hour menus, coastal views

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography Thursday opened Blue Beach, an outdoor patio with a 4,500-square-foot floor mural depicting the terrain of the sea canyons off La Jolla Shores.

The space will feature "pedal-powered" music from Rock the Bike and seating to take in the ocean views.

"I hope that our community leaves Blue Beach feeling relaxed by the ocean but also pleasantly surprised by what they've learned, from the wonders of La Jolla's deep underwater canyons to the uniqueness of our annual leopard shark aggregations," said Megan Dickerson, the Birch's director of exhibits. "We've now created a space where our community can learn and play together within view of the ocean that we are so inspired to protect."

Starting July 10 and running through the end of August, Blue Beach will host a series of family-friendly happy hours featuring a special menu of craft beer and wine paired with bite-sized foods and tasty treats on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and also include music, outdoor games and pop-up interactions with Scripps scientists.

Happy hours are included in the cost of admission, with food and beverage for sale by The French Gourmet.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek

"The new space also allows for additional hands-on activities to explore ocean science in a deeper, more meaningful way," a statement from the aquarium reads.

Blue Beach is located on the south plaza near Shark Shores and the aquarium's Shark Head photo op.

Birch Aquarium is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day. Tickets are $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children.