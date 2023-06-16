Birch Aquarium expands 21+ event series to new, seaside patio

Birch Aquarium’s luminous 21+ evening event series is expanding to its new outdoor patio space for the summer, the space announced on Thursday.

Boasting stunning coastal views of the Pacific Ocean and a terrain that includes lawn games, the newly opened Blue Beach patio will also host the aquarium’s Oceans at Night experience. Held on a monthly basis, the adult-only Oceans at Night “celebrates the wonders and mysteries of the ocean after dark, featuring interactive experiences that highlight ocean phenomena that occur at night including biofluorescence and bioacoustics,” the aquarium said in a statement.

A glow lounge, live music and life-sized lawn games all make for the unique experience at the events. With the added space of the Blue Beach patio, attendants will get more space to enjoy the experience beginning in July.

With the new patio’s opening, visitors can indulge in food and beverages for sale by The French Gourmet.

Those who want to elevate their experience at Oceans at Night can upgrade their tickets to include a 45-minute reception with UC San Diego Chancellor’s Distinguished Professor of Music, Lei Liang. Described as a “sound experience,” the reception will be comprised of demonstrations by graduate musicians.

For more information on Oceans at Night, or to purchase tickets for the event, click here.