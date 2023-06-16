The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
Birch Aquarium

Birch Aquarium expands 21+ event series to new, seaside patio

The summer's Oceans at Night experiences are scheduled for June 22, July 27 and Aug. 24

By Karla Rendon

An undated image of the Oceans at Night experience at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps.
Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek

Birch Aquarium’s luminous 21+ evening event series is expanding to its new outdoor patio space for the summer, the space announced on Thursday.

Boasting stunning coastal views of the Pacific Ocean and a terrain that includes lawn games, the newly opened Blue Beach patio will also host the aquarium’s Oceans at Night experience. Held on a monthly basis, the adult-only Oceans at Night “celebrates the wonders and mysteries of the ocean after dark, featuring interactive experiences that highlight ocean phenomena that occur at night including biofluorescence and bioacoustics,” the aquarium said in a statement.

The Scene

Birch Aquarium Jun 9

Birch Aquarium's new patio boasts happy hour menus, coastal views

Pechanga Arena Jun 13

The 1975 to perform in San Diego as part of North America ‘Still… at their very best' tour

A glow lounge, live music and life-sized lawn games all make for the unique experience at the events. With the added space of the Blue Beach patio, attendants will get more space to enjoy the experience beginning in July.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

With the new patio’s opening, visitors can indulge in food and beverages for sale by The French Gourmet.

Those who want to elevate their experience at Oceans at Night can upgrade their tickets to include a 45-minute reception with UC San Diego Chancellor’s Distinguished Professor of Music, Lei Liang. Described as a “sound experience,” the reception will be comprised of demonstrations by graduate musicians.

For more information on Oceans at Night, or to purchase tickets for the event, click here.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek

This article tagged under:

Birch AquariumSan Diegola jolla
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us