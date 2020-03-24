craft beer

Beer, To-Go: How San Diego Craft Brewers Are Trying to Survive the Coronavirus Pandemic

While tasting rooms are closed, many San Diego breweries have shifted to selling their beers to-go and canning products once planned for pints

By Monica Garske

Kris Anacleto/Booze Brothers Brewing Co.

Booze Brothers Brewing Co. employee Josh Thompson sells beer under a pop-up tent at the brewery’s Vista location. For now, Booze Bros. is offering this drive-thru service, since brewpubs across California are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With brewpubs across California closed during the coronavirus pandemic, San Diego’s independent brewers are tapping into their innate creativity to find ways to keep their businesses afloat.

For now, that creativity is being poured into “drive-thru” and curbside beer services, as well as delivery options.

Thorn Brewing Co., for example, launched a drive-thru program earlier this month as the coronavirus pandemic began to grip San Diego County.

On March 13, Thorn’s Barrio Logan location on National Avenue rolled out a delivery program that allowed customers to pull up in the alley behind the brewery and get canned beer delivered straight to their car.

Feeling like you want to hang at home and avoid crowds but still want craft beer from the source? This weekend, Thorn Barrio Logan will have a drive-thru for you to pull up in the alley behind the brewery and get beer delivered out to your car. There will be a Thorn employee posted up, ready to hand off beer and take payment! ⁠ ⁠ So far, this service will be available this Friday, March 13th from 3 PM-7 PM and Saturday, March 14th from 10 AM-2 PM with plans to expand in the future. ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ 🍺Visit http://thorn.beer to learn more!⁣⁠ Try our beers at our tasting rooms⁣⁠ >> Thorn North Park⁣⁠ >> Thorn Barrio Logan⁠ >> Thorn Mission Hills, Now Open!⁣﻿ ⁣⁠ #ipa #hazyipa #newenglandipa #westcoastipa #paleale #cannedbeer #beer #drinkbeer #sdbeer #sandiegobeer #barriologan #craftbeer #brewery #sdbrewery #sandiegobreweries #drinkyourbeer #beernerd #thornstreet #thornbeer #thorntribe #thornmissionhills #thornnorthpark #thornbarriologan #thornbrewingco⁣

A post shared by Thorn Brewing Co. - Craft Beer (@thornbeer) on

A few days later, the brewery began offering beer delivery straight to people’s homes, within a 10-mile radius of the Barrio Logan location.

Since then, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered breweries to close their tasting rooms (and restaurants, bars, and "non-essential" businesses) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in places where people typically gather.

So, more brewers have shifted to the drive-thru and beer delivery models.

These are trying times but that doesn't mean we have to stop enjoying life's simple pleasures, right?! AleSmith is here for you! ⚒⁠ .⁠ To play our part in preventing the spread of "You Know What" we will be making a few tweaks to our operations until the current restrictions are lifted.⁠ .⁠ We've still got your beer needs covered here at the Gift Shop with FREE curbside pickup 🚗 of purchased bottles, kegs, cans, and our new crowlers TO-GO!⁠ .⁠ We offer the convenience of a super quick beer run, with lots of parking and the ability to avoid waiting in long store lines.⁠ .⁠ We will also begin offering various awesome beer deals to allow you to stock up on your AleSmith favorites.⁠ .⁠ Our current deal is 3 CROWLERS FOR $25, running now through April 30th with more specials coming soon!⁠ .⁠ Easy order online (link in bio! @alesmithbrewing) for either gift shop or curbside pickup anytime during our new adjusted hours, 11am-8pm. 🕙⁠ .⁠ You can also hang out at home with us while we tweet binge-worthy show + beer pairings all week! (Hint: follow us on twitter)⁠ .⁠ Head to the link in bio to grab your beer to go and don't forget to check in on a few people you care about for a virtual cheers today!⁠ .⁠ ⚒🍻⁠

A post shared by AleSmith Brewing Company (@alesmithbrewing) on

Kris Anacleto, president of San Diego Brewers Guild, told NBC 7 some craft breweries – including his own, Booze Brothers Brewing Co. in Vista and Oceanside – have found success with this model in the middle of the madness.

Like many of his fellow local craft brewers, Anacleto said he felt the “initial startle” of having to temporarily close his tasting rooms. After the jolt, he got to work plotting his next move.

Booze Brothers set up some pop-up tents outside the breweries and created a drive-thru option.

“We pivoted,” Anacleto explained.

The brewery got the word out on social media and devoted patrons, well, they delivered, showing up during modified hours to buy craft beer.

“It’s a different route than we’re used to, but it works really well, all things considered,” Anacleto said.

The San Diego Brewers Guild is made up of more than 150 craft brewers who work to promote the independent industry that has made a huge name for itself in America’s Finest City.

Anacleto said many guild members remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic, selling canned beer, T-shirts, merchandise and gift cards that patrons can buy now to support the small businesses, and use later. Others ship beer to customers.

For Booze Brothers, Anacleto said one of the biggest challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis has been the brewery’s production process.

There’s a lot of beer left in the tanks – suds that were originally destined for the tap handles and freshly-poured pints – and now they’re just trying to can or bottle that beer and sell as much of it as possible.

Also, now is not the time to concoct new brews.

“We’ve had to switch that part up. At the moment we don’t have any intention of brewing any new styles of beer, but we are packaging off beer that was in tanks,” he told NBC 7.

Anacleto said the big issue is that most insurance companies won’t cover the beer that is already in tanks as wasted product due to the pandemic. And, not every small brewer has canning capabilities.

So, other breweries are offering growler refills as an alternative, while others have been forced to temporarily close because there’s just no sustainable way to really do business right now.

For those that remain open, Anacleto said every beer, growler refill or piece of merch that patrons buy right now is an important contribution to keeping the craft beer industry alive through these tough times.

“That’s going to go a long way because that’s income – to some degree – that helps keep the lights on,” Anacleto said. “Buy beer.”

Most breweries are using social media to get the word out on canning deals, specials and modified hours, so he said patrons should keep an eye on their favorite brand’s social media feeds.

Craft Culture & Camaraderie

San Diego’s craft beer community has long been known as a tight-knit bunch. Today, communication and camaraderie are more important than ever.

Anacleto said members of the SDBG are in constant communication with each other – by phone, text, or email – sharing tips on how to keep their businesses chugging along while staying on the same page with state and local orders that impact their industry.

Anacleto said the guild sends email updates to members often since things are changing so quickly. He said the SDBG is taking its guidance from the California Craft Brewers Association, which has compiled a list of resources for craft breweries during the coronavirus pandemic, including details on what breweries are still allowed to do.

The SDBG website – typically filled with details on lively events happening at local tasting rooms – has morphed, for now, into another hub where brewers and craft beer enthusiasts can find information on the impact of COVID-19 on the brewing world.

And, as the days and weeks unfold, Anacleto is sure local brewers will begin to lean on one another – as always – for support, ingredients, words of encouragement and maybe, eventually, a virtual toast or two.

After all, everyone -- everywhere -- is in the same boat.

“Whether you’re an established brand or a new brewery, we’re all figuring it out as we go,” Anacleto said. “Essentially, we’re all at a standstill, to a degree.”

And, while it’s not all good times and pints right now, the SDBG president knows that San Diego brewers – with their passion, heart, and skills – will figure out a way to adapt and rebuild in the so-called “Capital of Craft.”

“This industry is based around getting creative, being unique, problem-solving,” he said. “So, if there was ever an industry that could weather this storm well, I do think it would be the craft brewing industry.”

Not only do we have beer to go, but you can order your beer online and have it delivered to your door locally and shipped throughout CA! We can’t thank you enough for your outpouring of support. And because of that, we are sold out of Sorta Mostly Dead West Coast IPA. We are in no shortage of other delicious options though! We highly encourage you to place your to-go orders online for a faster pickup in our tasting room. Check link in bio! Available in Crowlers/Growlers: Art is Hard Hazy IPA Burlingame Black Lager Cafe Kilimanjaro Imperial Stout Cashmere Colada Hazy DIPA w/coconut Dryden DIPA Isle of Splendor Hazy IPA Math is Easy IPA McNair's Scottish Amber Mocha Massage Oatmeal Mocha Stout Original Geezer Barleywine Parktoberfest Festbier Party Cup Mosaic Lager Hop-Fu! West Coast IPA Strata Bombs! Hazy DIPA Tikicito Tiki Sour Ale Waffling Over Pastries Pastry Porter Available 4 packs: Pogo Stick Whip POG Milkshake IPA Bird Park Bohemian Pilsner

A post shared by North Park Beer Co. (@northparkbeerco) on

This article tagged under:

