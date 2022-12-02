Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck to Make Stop in North County

Calling all Barbie girls in a Barbie world – a pop-up truck selling goods of the beloved toy will make a stop in North County this weekend.

Retro-inspired merchandise designed after the aesthetics of the 70s and beach communities will be sold at the Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., fans of the iconic doll can visit the Shoppes at Carlsbad to purchase water bottles, patches, outerwear and more from the limited-edition line.

A press release for the truck said it will offer “an array of new 70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories.” Fans can locate the pop-up near the Regal Cinemas and Luna Grill.

Once the truck leaves San Diego County, it will make its way to Long Beach the following week. For more information, click here.

Mattel

Mattel