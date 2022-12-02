The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
Barbie

Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck to Make Stop in North County

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., fans of the iconic doll can visit the Shoppes at Carlsbad on Saturday to see the truck

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck.
Mattel

Calling all Barbie girls in a Barbie world – a pop-up truck selling goods of the beloved toy will make a stop in North County this weekend.

Retro-inspired merchandise designed after the aesthetics of the 70s and beach communities will be sold at the Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., fans of the iconic doll can visit the Shoppes at Carlsbad to purchase water bottles, patches, outerwear and more from the limited-edition line.

The Scene

San Diego Nov 25

Skating Through the Holidays: Here's Where to Ice Skate in San Diego This Season

rooftop cinema club Nov 28

Rooftop Cinema Club Turns Winter Wonderland With a Holiday-Inspired Movie Lineup

A press release for the truck said it will offer “an array of new 70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories.” Fans can locate the pop-up near the Regal Cinemas and Luna Grill.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Once the truck leaves San Diego County, it will make its way to Long Beach the following week. For more information, click here.

A T-shirt part of the 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour merchandise line.
Mattel
A T-shirt part of the 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour merchandise line.
A beach towel part of the 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour merchandise line.
Mattel
A beach towel part of the 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour merchandise line.
A denim jacket part of the 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour merchandise line.
Mattel
A denim jacket part of the 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour merchandise line.

This article tagged under:

BarbieSan Diego CountyNorth CountyCarlsbadbarbie malibu pop up truck
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us