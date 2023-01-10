Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will hit the stage as headliners at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Organizers announced the hefty list of performers Tuesday. The festival will run for two weekends between April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, Calif.

Other notable performers include Rosalia, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Bjork, Becky G, SG Lewis, Burna Boy, Earthgang, Labrinth and Chemical Brothers. TV Girl, who are set to perform on Friday, will be repping San Diego in the desert this year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Bad Bunny is expected to perform on both Fridays, Blackpink will go on both Saturdays, and Frank Ocean will close out both Sundays.

There are still first-weekend passes available for sale, though supplies are limited, while many second-weekend tickets are still for sale. Passes for the second weekend start at $499 (and fees), though you can splurge on the VIP side and drop as much as $1,269 if there's a fire in your wallet. There are those who may want to glamp it, though, and they can be separated from as much as $11,000 if they are so inclined, though only Weekend Two is available.

NBC7's Eric S. Page contributed to this report — Ed.