ArtWalk's Return to Little Italy Boasts Work From 250+ Artists

Artwork of various mediums from more than 250 artists will be on display and available for purchase this weekend as the Mission Fed ArtWalk returns to San Diego.

Dozens of vendors’ tents will display awe-inspiring art from paintings to glass work, fine jewelry to photography and more as Little Italy prepares for thousands of visitors to descend for the weekend. The free, family-friendly event will be held Saturday and Sunday, as hosted by the Mission Federal Credit Union.

“Even if you’re not an art person, I promise you, you’ll find something you’ll really gravitate toward – an artist or a style that you’ll really enjoy seeing,” said Courtney Pendleton, a representative of the Mission Federal Credit Union. “Again, they’re all really local here to San Diego, and it’s just so exciting to walk around and see all of the different types of art that exist and the amazing, talented people that are here throughout our community.”

In addition to original works by artists, ArtWalk boasts four stages of live music, interactive art experiences and child-friendly projects for kids to enjoy.

Aside from giving artists a space to present their work, ArtWalk supports ArtReach San Diego, an organization dedicated to providing children in underserved communities the opportunity to create art of their own.

NBC 7 A woman takes a look at artwork at an Art Walk in Little Italy.

To make ArtWalk more accessible to the public, the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is offering free trolley passes to get to Little Italy. The passes will be given to 3,000 people and will be redeemable with the Blue and Green MTS lines stopping near Little Italy.

The event will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, click here.