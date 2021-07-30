ArtWalk at Liberty Station Celebrates 16 Years With Free Event

Over 200 local, regional and international professional artists will be showcasing their work during the 16th annual ArtWalk @ Liberty Station. The free fine arts exhibition will take place Aug. 7-8 at Ingram Plaza in Liberty Station.

The weekend-long art festival features nearly every medium of art from artists across different states and on both sides of the border. It will include painting, sculpture, glasswork, fine jewelry, photography and more. The Liberty Station venue also gives attendees an opportunity to visit a wide array of galleries and working artist studios in the Arts District.

In addition to the artwork, guests will be able to take in live entertainment from local musicians including Evan Diamond, Robin Henkel, Marissa Grace and Astra Kelly.

Attendees ages 21+ can indulge in a drink at the beer and wine pavilion. Sweet and savory bites from a variety of eateries including Bread & Cheese, Dang Brother Pizza, Mariposa Ice Cream, Maui Wowi, Sabor Piri Piri and S&E’s Food Team, will be available for everyone in the family to enjoy.

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station is part of the ArtWalk San Diego brand, known for bringing together all facets of the arts in San Diego while promoting the experience of owning original art. It is the sister festival to Mission Fed ArtWalk in Little Italy, San Diego’s original outdoor fine art festival, and ArtWalk Carlsbad.

The festival was able to run last year, even in the midst of the pandemic. It served as one of the first opportunities for local artists to showcase their work since the beginning of the pandemic. The outdoor venue allocated space for social distancing and masks were required.

This year, the event's mask policy is based on each person’s vaccination status. If you have been fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask at ArtWalk @ Liberty Station. If you are not fully vaccinated, you are asked to mask up.