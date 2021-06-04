Aquatica San Diego to Reopen for Final Season Before Transformation to Sesame Place

Your last chance to visit SeaWorld’s Aquatica San Diego is here now that the water park has reopened for its final season before it transforms into Sesame Place.

Just in time for summer, gushing water slides and the giant wave pool await at the Chula Vista-based attraction. It will open next week and run through Sept. 6 for one final run.

“Aquatica’s amazing because it’s serene to extreme,” Aquatic Vice President of Operations, Lisa Aiu, said. “We have everything for every family member, if you’re looking for hydro rides or if you’re looking to relax in our lazy river…”

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to California in-state residents. Out-of-state visitors could enter the park with proof they have completed their coronavirus vaccination.

At this time, social distancing will be required and masks will be mandatory in common spaces as well as in lines. They will not be mandatory on rides, however.

These guidelines and restrictions will only be in effect through June 15, which is when California is slated to reopen. Aquatica states on its website that’s when it “may return to usual operations with no COVID-19 restrictions.”

Once Aquatica closes after Labor Day, crews will begin construction to turn the park into Sesame Place – a family-friendly water park featuring the beloved characters from Sesame Street. The new theme park will feature seven dry attractions and be autism certified, which means staff members will be trained on how to work alongside visitors with special needs.

It is unclear when Sesame Place San Diego will open.

Residents who want to visit Aquatica are required to make reservations online, with tickets starting at $35.99.

For more information on Aquatica, or to purchase tickets online, click here.