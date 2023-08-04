As San Diego is settling into warmer weather after months of gloomy conditions, now is the ideal time to visit local waterparks and splash pads across the county to cool off for this summer season.

NBC San Diego has taken a deep dive to put together a list of some of San Diego County's premier waterparks, hotels, splash pads and pools to add to your summer bucket list:

Bonita

At the Eastview County Park in Sweetwater Valley, there is a bright and colorful splash park. Children can enjoy the splash pad for $3 a day starting at 9:30 a.m. until closing at sunset. For more on rules and events visit their website here.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Carlsbad

Legoland, outside of its well-known shows and rides, has just enough water attractions to keep all ages cool in Carlsbad this summer. For those who are Lego fanatics, this park will be a great fit for you. LEGOLAND has “Lego-themed” water attractions, such as the build-a-raft river that allows visitors to design their raft before they head down a river. Outside of building rafts, LEGOLAND offers various entertaining ways visitors can cool off this summer with the help of water slides, splash pads and water rollercoasters. For more information on tickets and attractions visit their website here.

Alga Norte Aquatic Center has a whimsical splash pad that looks like huge flowers growing out of the ground, waiting to slowly trickle down refreshing water onto those nearby. There’s also a spa for adults. For more information on the aquatic center click here.

Chula Vista

Part of the city of Chula Vista, Mountain Hawk Park — with a length of 12 acres — offers various resources for locals to enjoy this summer, ranging from picnic areas, barbecue grills and splash pads. The splash pads at Mountain Hawk Park, though, are open from April 1 to Nov. 1, so be sure to take advantage of this water feature while you can. For more information about this park, visit here.

Sesame Place has activities for the whole family, from water slides to rides to parades and theater shows and meeting characters in the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood. Bonus: Kids are free in August, but they have to be accompanied by a paying adult.

Escondido

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park isn’t necessarily a huge splash park, but it has a cool-down zone for those looking to cool off from the summer heat. Be sure to take advantage of these cool zones as the water elements at the Safari Park are not operated in the fall and winter. For more information regarding The San Diego Zoo Safari Park, click here.

Poway

The Swim Center not only has a splash pad but is also joined by a pool complete with diving boards and lap swimming lanes. The splash pad looks like “buckets” of fun with red buckets that dump out when overflowing. For more information on the Swim Center and splash pad, visit their website here.

San Diego

Looking for a relaxing vacation spot in San Diego? Well, the Dana on Mission Bay may be the perfect spot for you to visit this summer. Next to SeaWorld, the Dana on Mission Bay offers amenities such as a fitness center, pool bar and tropical pool. The tropical pool is family-friendly and it has a unique style, being surrounded by Lanai Rooms. For more information regarding The Dana on Mission Bay, click here.

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar is a 5-star hotel that contains 249 guestrooms, with day passes starting at $100 for adults and $50 for children. Some activities that can be found at Fairmont Grand Del Mar include horseback riding, archery and pool services. For more information regarding visiting Fairmont Grand Del Mar this summer, click here.

The InterContinental Hotel in San Diego offers midweek day passes, starting at $10 for adults and $8 for children. Some amenities this hotel offers are a fitness center, club floor lounge and outdoor rooftop lounge for individuals to get an amazing view of the city. For more information regarding visiting the San Diego Mission Bay resort this summer, click here.

The Lafayette Hotel, El Cajon Boulevard's iconic, historic anchor, has recently undergone a bajillion dollar renovation. A day pass at the pool will set you back a hefty $46, but, oh, if those tiles cold talk.

The Plunge heated pool in Belmont Park is open from 7 to 7 every day and had also undergone a recent multimillion dollar restoration: "We have 7 lap lanes that 25 yards each, a recreational side of the pool with an incredible obstacle course and even a state-of-the-art basketball hoop!" Getting wet will cost you $15 for the first hour or $10 for three hours, but the amenities, parking and proximity to the beach will soften the blow.

The San Diego Mission Bay Resort could just be the perfect destination for you this summer. First and foremost, this resort is not too far from noteworthy attractions in San Diego to enjoy, such as SeaWorld, the San Diego Zoo and Petco Park. One of this resort’s amenities includes pools, in which children can enjoy swimming in the shallow waddling pool. For more information regarding visiting the San Diego Mission Bay resort this summer, click here.

The San Diego Zoo: Tucked in the Wildlife Explorers Basecamp is Wild Woods, which features a waterfall grotto, splashing jets that feed a nearby stream, and climbing challenges for loud, loud happy children.

An image of Waterfront Park that shows (half of) the fountains and playground.

Waterfront Park: From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the 12-acre Waterfront Park is open for San Diegans every day. Some amenities at this park include playgrounds, a reflecting pool and water jets. The hours for the north and south fountain jets are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. For more information about this park, visit here.

San Diego Municipal Pools

San Marcos

Las Posas Pool has a lap pool, picnic area and an epic splash pad. This splash pad has different interactive mechanisms for kids to play with and buckets that slowly fill with anticipation for a huge splash. For more information on fees and times visit their website here.

NBC 7 An image of kids playing in the water at the Sunset Park splash pad. (Taken on an unknown date)

Sunset Park has a splash pad right next to the shaded playground. This is perfect for kids to play on the playground and then cool off in the spraying water. Sunset Park is a free alternative in San Marcos, compared with Las Posas Pool. Here's its website.

Santee

At Santee Lakes, you can enjoy a “spray ground playground” for children ages 13 and under. The spray ground is located at Lake One and is open from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. For more information on the lakes and spray grounds visit their website here.

Vista

Located in the city of Vista, the Wave Waterpark has countless water zones to cool off from the heat. What makes the Wave unique is that the park offers fun ways locals can take advantage of this summer season, ranging from splash pads, a competition pool and a riptide slide. For surfer lovers, the Wave has the “Flow Rider” in which visitors can ride simulated waves. For more information on tickets and pricing visit the Wave Waterpark’s website here.

Still looking for the right place to cool off? San Diego also has this thing called "the ocean" ...