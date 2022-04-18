An Iconic Disneyland Parade's New Finale Sparkles

Disneyland Resort fizzes with anticipatory areas, those locations that feature curves, turns, and bends, the sorts of thrilling spots where we can't quite detect what is just around the next corner.

You might be able to quickly name your favorite curve — maybe the one near the end of Space Mountain, or the bend you go around just before you pick up the Haunted Mansion's Hitchhiking Ghosts — but, for many fans, the best corners are the ones found along the Anaheim theme park's parade route.

For there always seems to be a bend you can't quite peer around, meaning you're not sure if Mickey's float is up next, or Anna and Elsa's icy wonderland, or the parade's big finale.

It's a delicious feeling for the Disneyland devotee, and it is about to fizz again when the Main Street Electrical Parade bleep-blorp-boops back into The Happiest Place on Earth, all to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Disneyland just revealed what the famous parade's brand-new grand finale float will look like, a lengthy dazzler that pays tribute to several beloved stories, including "The Princess and the Frog," "Coco," "Mulan," "Moana," and "Encanto."

Adding meaning, merriment, and Disney cachet to the colorful and colossal new float? The vibrant vehicle's super-cute character design is a moving nod to Mary Blair, the creative legend behind "it's a small world."

When can you peer around the next corner, all to see if you can spy the latest addition to the nighttime spectacular?

The Main Street Electrical Parade returns on April 22, 2022, along with the "Disneyland Forever" fireworks spectacular. "World of Color" is also returning that same evening, at Disney California Adventure.

Take a look at some early renderings of the grand finale float below...