2021 Breeders' Cup Heads to Del Mar Racetracks: What San Diegans Should Know

The 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championships will be held Nov. 5-6 at the Del Mar Race Track. A total of 196 horses – including a record-breaking 56 from overseas – have entered the competition.

With the Cup on the horizon, locals are prepping for the horse racing crowds once again. Here's what to know:

Can I Get Tickets to the Breeders' Cup?

Tickets for the prestigious race are still on sale, although general admission tickets are sold out for Saturday's races. Tickets start at $50 for Friday's competition.

These tickets are standing room only and do not include reserved seats. Reserved seating starts at $175 per seat.

You can buy tickets on the Breeders' Cup website.

What Does the Breeders' Cup Mean For San Diego?

The Breeders' Cup brings people who share a love for horse racing from all around the world to San Diego.

The club where the turf meets the surf got its first shot at hosting the spectacle in 2017 and impressed enough to earn an encore.

The San Diego Tourism Marketing District completed a case study on the 2017 Breeders' Cup, the last time it was hosted at Del Mar. It found the event drew crowds of more than 70,000 people --75% of whom came from outside of San Diego County.

During its 34th edition in 2017, champions competed for $30 million in prize purses over two days and generated approximately $96 million, making a major local economic impact. This included $3.6 million in hotel room revenue according to the Tourism Marketing District.

How Will the Breeders' Cup Impact Traffic?

With crowds comes traffic. The Del Mar Race Track team recommends attendees ride the Pacific Surfliner trains to Solana Beach and connect using complimentary shuttles to get to the racetrack. They say this will help avoid roadway congestion.

Both Amtrak and Coaster trains stop at the nearby Solana Beach station as well. Attendees should look for the complimentary British Bus Company double-decker buses for shuttle services to and from the track.

Buses will run continuously throughout the day, departing 15 minutes after each race and 30 minutes after the final race of each day.

For San Diegans looking to avoid any potential race track traffic, the Del Mar Race Track team said to steer clear of Coast Road, as well as major side streets in the area like Via de la Valle.

Locals and visitors alike should plan ahead for heavy traffic on the I-5 freeway.

