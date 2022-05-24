The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
regal cinemas

$2 Movie Tickets for Family-Friendly Flicks Offered This Summer by Regal Cinemas

Nine theaters in San Diego County will be participating in the series, from Oceanside to Chula Vista

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Movie theater popcorn in a cinema.
Getty

Ready for a feature flick? Or perhaps even a double feature with the kids?

Throughout the summer, Regal Cinemas will be offering a promotion that allows for $2 movie tickets.

The deal will be available every Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the company’s 2022 Summer Movie Express series. Family-friendly movies like “The Lego Movie,” “The Lorax,” and “Detective Pikachu” will be featured as part of the promo. Movie availability will vary by location, however.

Regal Cinemas said in a press release that a portion of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nine theaters in San Diego County will be participating in the series, from Oceanside to Chula Vista. For a look at those theaters and their schedules for Summer Movie Express, click here.

This article tagged under:

regal cinemasmovieskidsthings to doFUN
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us