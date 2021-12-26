12 Events and Activities to Help San Diego Ring in the New Year

In just a few weeks, the whirlwind year that was 2021 will be over and we'll all be feeling 22... 2022 that is.

From family-friendly activities to bar crawls and other nightlife, here are some fun events to help celebrate the new year, San Diego style.



21+ New Year's Eve Fun

NYE Beach Party 2022

Catamaran Resort

What better way for Californians to ring in the new year than on the beach.

The Catamaran Resort is hosting an all-inclusive New Year's beach celebration.

The resort will have four rooms open with top-tier entertainment. The price of entry includes drinks, hors d’oeuvres and local entertainment.

NYE crowds can make it hard to get a drink. The Catamaran is expediting the first drink for each party guest with expanded bar services.

Tickets start at $145 and are available to purchase online.

New Year's Eve Yacht Party

San Diego Harbor

The Spirit of San Diego, one of San Diego’s most oversized party yachts, is inviting you to hop aboard and ring in the new year.

The boat offers three levels of entertainment, all with different themes.

Level 1: Bar & Dance, Floor #1 // DJ Spinning: 80’s, Classic Hits & Dance Tunes

Level 2: Bar & Dance, Floor #2 // DJ spinning: Top 40, Dance & Today’s Hits

Level 3: Scenic Sky Deck

Guests with a $159 and up ticket will cruise through San Diego Harbor and have access to the entire ship, including all three levels of entertainment, an open bar and appetizers.

2022 Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve Party

InterContinental San Diego

Celebrate 2022 roaring 20s style at the Gatsby's House New Year's Eve Party.

Dress in your best flapper or gangster gear; accessories and festive party favors will also be provided.

Guests can enjoy premium drinks at prepaid open bars. Each ticket purchase is a prepayment for your choice of beverages.

Popular San Diego DJs will spin music for everyone, from EDM to Top 40 & Hip-Hop throughout the night.

Tickets start at $155 and are available to purchase online.

Time Warp New Year's Eve Party

Encore Event Center

Don't know how you want to celebrate New Year's Eve? Time Warp is giving you the option of a dozen different themed parties in one.

The Encore Event Center has about a dozen party rooms featuring a wide range of music -- from Latin and EDM to the decades of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

There will be an open bar, food and two live band stages. Fire performers and aerialists will showcase their skills outdoors for all spectators to see.

After the clock strikes midnight, you can stick around for the late-night drag show and karaoke.

Tickets start at $45 and are available for purchase online.

Chic N Freak NYE 2022

Coasterra

Nothing says New Year's Eve like live music, and Coasterra is hosting its annual underground music and art exploration event just in time to celebrate.

There will be three rooms: freak, chic and lounge. Each room will feature DJs, bands and art installations. There will even be a giant gif photo booth.

The performance lineup includes:

Gene Farris

Andrew Wilkinson

Cris Herrera

Eric Medina

Super Flu

Jimbo James

Tiago b2b Tyler Chase

Bob Dazzla, Shige, & The Bump Ensemble

Tickets start at $28 and are available for purchase online.

NBC 7's Jackie Crea checked out Little Italy and Downtown to see what the mood was like for New Year's Eve 2020/

Family-Friendly New Year's Eve Events

NYE at Legoland

Legoland Resort, Carlsbad

Midnight is coming early for families at Legoland!

Live music and entertainment are sure to help you celebrate the new year while waiting for the park's special New Year’s countdown to begin at 6 p.m.

Fireworks will light the night sky to kick off 2022 -- well before the kiddos' bedtimes, anyway.

The New Year's Celebration is included with park admission.

Park tickets can be purchased online.

NOON Year Celebration

Plunge San Diego at Belmont Park, San Diego

The annual NOON Year Celebration is back! Ring in 2022 with the whole family... long before bedtime.

On Dec. 31, Plunge San Diego, located inside Belmont Park, is counting down to the New Year with a balloon drop and bubble blast at noon.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., experience a slew of family-friendly entertainment: games, crafts, character visits and more.

Tickets start at $50 and are available for purchase online.

Glow Up in 2022

Living Coast Discovery Center

Kiss 2021 goodbye and get ready for your 2022 glow-up!

The Living Coast Discovery Center is celebrating the New Year with family and animals!

Bundle up for wild animal encounters, night hikes, face painting and more.

There will even be a glow-in-the-dark silent disco for kids of all ages, cookie decorating and arts and crafts. Plus, you can watch the ball drop under the stars.

Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase online.

The Living Coast New Year's Eve Family Party is back... join us on Friday, December 31 from 6-9 PM for a glow-in-the-dark silent disco, face painting, a night hike on our trail, animal encounters, and more!



New Year's Daytime Events

New Year's Eve Yoga on the Cliffs

Sunset Cliffs, San Diego

End 2021 on a high note. For the third year, Yoga Jawn is hosting Yoga on the Cliffs. All you need to do is grab your yoga mat and head to Sunset Cliffs Natural Park; oh, and register online ahead of time, here.

The free class is open to all ages and yoga levels and begins at 11 a.m. Donations are accepted.

New Year's Day Brunch Cruise

San Diego Bay

Spend the first day of 2022 aboard a yacht sipping mimosas and treating yourself to brunch.

Flagship's New Year's Brunch Cruise includes breakfast, scenic sights and music.

Tickets start at $64.50 for adults and $38.70 for children and are available for purchase here.

New Year's Eve Pub Crawls

San Diego Pub Crawl New Year’s Eve Party

Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego

Why stay at one bar when you can hit multiple?

San Diego New Year's Eve Pub Crawl is back with a night of top bar hopping destinations.

When you join the crawl, you gain free entry into multiple San Diego hot spots, local nightlife guidance with a professional party leader and exclusive drink deals.

Tickets start at $35 and are available to purchase online.

New Year's Eve 2022 Pacific Beach Bar Crawl

Pacific Beach, San Diego

Want to attend over six New Year's Eve parties this year? Then you won't want to miss this one.

Pacific Beach bars are teaming up for the annual PB Bar Crawl. You can bounce from bar to bar however you desire.

Each location is offering exclusive drink specials to ring in the new year. You can even get free welcome shot tickets at select venues.

Tickets start at $30 and are available for purchase online.