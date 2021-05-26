10 Free Meals and Deals for Veterans and Active Military on Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is considered by many to be the unofficial start of summer. But it’s also a poignant time of remembrance and tribute to the members of the military who have fought for our country.

In honor of our armed forces, many restaurant chains are offering deals and freebies.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Baked by Melissa

This beloved mini cupcake chain will be offering a Memorial Day weekend flash sale, where people can score $20 Off Party Time Cupcakes 100-Pack on May 25 and May 26 with code MDW2021.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Get a free beverage with a purchase of a regular size latte or ice blended drink from May 29 through May 31 from 2pm until close each day.

Fogo de Chão

This Brazilian chain known for its all you can eat meat is offering 50% off all meals for veterans and active duty personnel on Memorial Day (Monday, May 31), plus 10% off the meals of up to three guests.

Kona Grill

This chain is giving all veterans, military, first responders and front-line workers (including health care professionals, teachers, and other essential workers) 20% off all checks for in-restaurant dining on May 31.

Pie Five Pizza

Active or retired members of the military can stop by participating locations of this pizza chain and get a free personal pizza with a valid military/veteran ID at the register.

STK Steakhouse

This modern steakhouse is offering all veterans, active duty and first responders 20% off the check for an in-person meal on Memorial Day.

Stoner’s Pizza Joint

This chain will be offering several Memorial Day buy-one-get-one specials on May 31, including buy six warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookies, get six cookie free, buy six garlic knots, get six free, or buy an order of cheese sticks, get a small order for free.

Tim Hortons

What's better than a free bagel? Not much! Registered Tims Rewards members get a free bagel of equal or lesser value with any bagel purchase from May 19 through June 2.

TGI Fridays

This chain is offering 25% all Family Meal Bundles for Memorial Day from May 28 through May 31.

Yogurtland

From May 28 through May 31, get a $3 Reward to use on a future visit with an order of $15 or more via the new Yogurtland rewards app or online.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: