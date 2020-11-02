Jeopardy!

San Diego's Returning Jeopardy! Champ Hopes to Notch 3rd Win

By Eric S. Page

San Diego's own Carmela Chan returns to Jeopardy! on Monday night, hoping to record her third victory in as many nights.

Chan, who grew up in Rancho Peñasquitos, Poway and Carmel Valley, was -- no surprise -- a dedicated viewer of the show airing on NBC 7.

Chan took home the gold -- and a $24,801 payday -- on Thursday night when she correctly answered "Who is Freddy Mercury?" to the Final Jeopardy! question "The N.Y. Times said this late Brit's multi-octave range & operatic quality made 'even paeans to bicycle riding sound emotional.' "

NBC 7 caught up with Chan outside here Sorrento Valley office on Friday to talk about watching the show during family, "seeing Jeopardy! and watching Alex Trebek's facial hair change throughout the years."

Check out our video below of her winning match and more:

Chan said she was terrified during the taping but she kept it together enough to best her competitors.

San Diego's Jeopardy! champion followed up with a triumphant return on Friday and won again, adding to her winnings with a two-day total of $37,201.

Be sure to watch Chan return to defend her title Monday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC 7.

