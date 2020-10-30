Jeopardy!

San Diego Jeopardy! Champ Grew Up ‘Watching Alex Trebek's Facial Hair Change'

Jeopardy!'s newest champion, Carmela Chan, who grew up in Rancho Peñasquitos, Poway and Carmel Valley, was -- no surprise -- a dedicated viewer of the show airing on NBC 7.

Chan took home the gold -- and a $24,801 payday -- on Thursday night when she correctly answered "Who is Freddy Mercury?" to the Final Jeopardy! question "The N.Y. Times said this late Brit's multi-octave range & operatic quality made 'even paeans to bicycle riding sound emotional.' "

NBC 7 caught up with Chan outside here Sorrento Valley office on Friday to talk about watching the show during family, "seeing Jeopardy! and watching Alex Trebek's facial hair change throughout the years."

Check out our video below of her winning match and more:

Chan said she was terrified during the taping but she kept it together enough to best her competitors. She makes a triumphant return on NBC 7 at 7:30 Friday night -- tune in to see if she'll be at it again next week!

