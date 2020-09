Best Buy Hiring for Holiday Season

Best Buy will begin hiring temporary staff for its stores and distribution centers for the upcoming holiday season.

LightRocket via Getty Images

The hiring will take place through a virtual fair that might include an interview and applicants can be hired the same day they apply. Those interested can apply online for jobs ranging from sales, customer service, merchandise inventory, car installation technicians, and more.

All people hired, according to the company, will receive a salary of at least $15 an hour, flexible hours, competitive salaries and an employee discount.

The virtual job fairs will be held on Friday, September 25, as well as Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4, from noon to 7 p.m.

For access to the virtual fair, click here.