Grab Your Fur-ends to Watch CatCon From Your Couch

The biggest cat pop culture event in the world is happening Oct. 10 and 11 and there’s no need to even change out of your paw-jamas to attend. You can join in the fun of CatCon online as the Con goes virtual for the first time.

CatCon From Your Couch will have an impressive lineup of more than 60 celebrity guests. Pop singer Kesha will be a presenter at the CatCon Awards and the Merrell Twins will demonstrate TikTok challenges with their own cat. Other guests include Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”), Beth Stern, Nala Cat, Smudge Lord, Cat of Instagram, “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” alum Scaredy Kat and the heroes of the Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Highlights include:

The 2020 CatCon Awards: The A-CAT-demy Awards for the cat crowd with cat-loving presenters like Kesha and the heroes of the Australian Firefighters Calendar. Featuring awards like Best Biscuit Maker and #ififitsisits Champion.

TikTok Cat Challenges: Join the Merrell Twins as they demonstrate the top TikTok challenges that can be done with your cat!

Online Cooking Class with Smudge Lord: The meme king cat takes an online cooking course with unexpected results.

Beth Stern: Advocate, bestselling author, influencer, and feline foster mom will talk candidly about being a cat lover and personally nurturing and rehoming over 1,300 cats and kittens.

Norman Reedus and Mick Rock Talk Cats and Creativity: Famed photographer and author Mick Rock, known as 'the man who shot the 70's', will discuss cats, collaboration and creativity with "The Walking Dead's" Norman Reedus.

A Case of the Zoomies: 9 cats and their owners answer a series of cat-centric questions; hilarity ensues when the owners try to keep their cats in frame for the course of the call. Participants include: Nala Cat, My Boy Belarus

A Question of Chonk: Pet Obesity and What to Do About It: 60% of cats in the US are overweight - when does 'chonky' go from cute to health issue?

Adoptions: Three shelters will offer adoptable kittens across America through CatCon From Your Couch: Ferndale Cat Shelter (Detroit), North Shore Animal League America (New York City area), and Planned PEThood (Atlanta).

Here’s a complete schedule of events.

CatCon

If you’ve never heard of CatCon it’s not too late to brush up on your cat lingo and join this ex-purr-ience. CatCon started in 2014 as a Cat Art Show in LA by Susan Michals. Over the years it expanded to a multi-platform convention for cat lovers and has attracted celebrities and famous cats from all over the world. To date, 78,000 people have attended CatCon, 686 cats have been adopted and $250,000 has been donated to charities.

CatCon From Your Couch will feature more than 50 sessions of exclusive content, 150 curated exhibitors with cat merch, adoptable cats, games, giveaways and live chats. Five dollars of every ticket sold will benefit five animal welfare organizations.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

If you want to attend this hiss-toric event, tickets can be purchased here.