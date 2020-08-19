Funny and Filthy! Netflix Aims for a Slam Dunk With ‘Hoops'

Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) wants you to know that if you don’t like his show, there are plenty of other options. But he really hopes you like it.

“Hoops” is an animated comedy sitcom that centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach named Ben (Johnson) who thinks turning around his awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around. It’s produced by Phil Lord & Chris Miller (“The Lego Movie”), Seth Cohen, and Johnson.

The show was written/created by Ben Hoffman and doesn’t hold back when it comes to exploring the raunchy side of adult animation. The perpetually frustrated and angry Coach Ben strings along colorful profanity so beautifully you could hang it on your Christmas tree. But that kind of comedy may not be for everyone. That’s why Johnson, who also executive produces the series, hopes it finds its audience.

“Our only hope of this show is for people to laugh at it. If they don’t like it, tune it off. Then don’t watch it,” Johnson says. “But if this is for you, and you like the first 5 minutes, you’re going to love the whole series.”

Netflix

The 10-episode series also stars Cleo King (“The Hangover”) as the Principal at Coach Ben’s high school. She is equally foul-mouthed as are all of the characters in the show. It’s up to the audience to find any redeeming qualities or just enjoy the absurd situations and comments they make. Johnson says the cast did a lot of improvising in the audio booth and didn’t hold back.

“Coach is disgusting and everybody in this show is equally disgusting. In concept, it’s a loud show where people go nose-to-nose and say exactly what they’re thinking. And almost instantly make up,” Johnson says.

Comedian Rob Riggle plays Ben’s dad. He says “Hoops” may just be the exact kind of comedy people are looking for right now.

“I think everybody’s going to love it. Maybe not small children, who shouldn’t hear certain words. But it’s fun for everybody,” Riggle says.

Does Netflix score with “Hoops?” Audiences can find out when it premieres Aug. 21.