YouTuber Who Jumped From Plane Purposefully Caused Crash to Record It, FAA Letter Says

A YouTuber who parachuted from a small airplane over California mountains last year after claiming engine trouble purposely caused the aircraft to crash so he could record it, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a recent letter.

The April 11 letter to Trevor Jacob says that Jacob’s private pilot certificate, or license, is revoked.

“On November 24, 2021, you demonstrated a lack of care, judgment, and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash,” the FAA’s emergency order of revocation letter says.

The Taylorcraft BL-65 single-engine plane left Lompoc in Santa Barbara County that day and crashed into the Los Padres National Forest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com